Amul never fails to mark any occasion and when it came to wishing Tesla CEO Elon Musk for becoming the world's richest man leaving behind Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Elon Musk's net worth exceeded US $ 188 billion, which is a billion dollars more than the US $ 187 billion net worth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. This happened due to a continuous increase in the share price of Tesla. However, Indian Dairy giant Amul congratulated the Tesla CEO in its own unique style, featuring the Utterly Butterly girl!

Electric car manufacturer Tesla owner Elon Musk has now become the world's richest person in the list of billionaires released by Bloomberg. Bezos was the richest person in the world since 2017. Amul featured in their topical Elon Musk with butter all over his mouth holding on to bags of money. "Richest Muska" can be seen written on the post along with "Teslap it on" giving us some interesting puns!

Amul Congratulates Elon Musk via an Amazing Topical:

Upon achieving this feat, Musk reacted in his style. Replying to a Twitter user, he commented, "What a strange thing". 2020 may have been the same for the world, but for Elon Musk, the last 12 months have been excellent. Musk, beginning in 2020 with a value of around US $ 27 billion, saw his wealth increase by $ 150 billion, a sign of rapid financial change for him. This is probably the fastest speed of wealth creation in history. Tesla has a huge contribution in this. The South African-born engineer has benefited from strong confidence in Tesla's shares. In addition, Musk holds a large stake in Space-X, which is approximately US $ 15 billion. Jeff Bezos' divorce is also a factor behind this change.

Had Bezos not been divorced, he would still have been the richest man in the world. Significantly, after the divorce, Bezos gave a large part of the property to his former wife. Apart from this, he also donated a lot. He donated $ 68 million worth of shares in November last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).