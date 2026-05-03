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Ask.com, the search engine that rose to fame in the late 1990s as the digital valet "Ask Jeeves", has officially ceased operations. The platform, which predated the launch of Google, closed its doors on May 1, 2026, marking the end of a three-decade run for one of the internet’s most recognisable early brands. Holding company IAC announced the decision as part of a strategic shift to "sharpen its focus" across its portfolio.

Ask.com Shuts Down Ending a Digital Era

The shutdown was confirmed via a farewell message on the Ask.com homepage. The company expressed gratitude to its engineers and the millions of users who sought answers on the site since its inception in 1996. While the primary search business has been discontinued, parent company IAC noted that "Jeeves’ spirit endures," though the site no longer provides its traditional question-and-answer services. Samsung Messages To Be Discontinued in July 2026; Users Urged To Switch to Google Messages.

Ask,com posted on its URL - "Every great search must come to an end." As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com. After 25 years of answering the world's questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1, 2026. We are deeply grateful to the brilliant engineers, designers, and teams who built and supported Ask over the decades. And to you, the millions of users who turned to us for answers in a rapidly changing world, thank you for your endless curiosity, your loyalty, and your trust. Jeeves’ spirit endures.

The closure follows years of dwindling market share. Despite being a household name during the dot-com boom, the platform struggled to compete with the rapid technological dominance of Google, Yahoo, and later, Microsoft’s Bing. By 2010, the company had already begun scaling back its proprietary search technology to focus almost exclusively on a Q&A format.

Ask.com: A Precursor to Modern AI

Founded in Berkeley, California, by David Warthen and Garrett Gruener, Ask Jeeves was revolutionary for its time. Unlike contemporary search engines that relied on keyword matching, it encouraged users to pose questions in natural language. This conversational approach is now widely regarded by tech historians as a precursor to the generative artificial intelligence and chatbots, such as ChatGPT, that dominate the industry today.

The site’s mascot, Jeeves, a besuited valet named after the fictional P.G. Wodehouse character., became a cultural icon of the early internet. Although IAC dropped the "Jeeves" name shortly after acquiring the company for $1.85 billion in 2005, the character was briefly revived in the UK market between 2009 and 2016 due to enduring brand nostalgia.

Ask.com Shutdown, Strategic Shift at IAC

The decision to shutter the site comes as IAC Chairman Barry Diller has long been vocal about the platform’s challenges. As early as 2010, Diller admitted that Ask.com was no longer competitive in the general search market. In recent years, the platform functioned largely as a niche Q&A site, often overshadowed by modern platforms like Reddit and Quora. Meta Threatens To Shut Down Facebook, Instagram in New Mexico Amid Legal Battle Over Child Safety, Mental Health Harm Claims.

While the askjeeves.com domain reportedly remained active immediately following the shutdown, it has been repurposed to redirect traffic to other IAC-owned properties. The closure represents the final chapter for a pioneer that helped define how a generation first navigated the World Wide Web.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ask.com). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).