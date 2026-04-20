A month-long investigation by CNN has uncovered a deeply disturbing web of online communities where men allegedly discuss, plan, and share content involving the drugging and s*xual assault of women, often targeting their own partners. Published in March and April 2026 as part of its As Equals series, the report exposes what experts are calling “rape academies” - hidden digital spaces where abuse is normalised and even monetised.

Dark Web of Abuse Spans Platforms

The investigation found that these networks operate across mainstream social media, private forums, and encrypted apps like Telegram. Members reportedly exchange detailed instructions on how to sedate women, avoid detection, and film assaults. France Shocker: Woman Drugged by Husband, Raped By Strangers Over 90 Times in 10 Years; Victim Demands Public Hearing.

One major platform flagged was Motherless.com, which allegedly recorded around 62 million visits in February 2026. Thousands of videos appear under categories such as “sleep” or “passedout,” showing women seemingly unconscious. In some clips, perpetrators perform an “eyecheck” — lifting eyelids to prove victims are sedated.

Private groups like “Zzz” allegedly went further, sharing specific advice on drugs, dosages, and methods to secretly administer substances. In extreme cases, users even attempted to profit by selling so-called “sleeping liquids” or offering live-streamed assaults for cryptocurrency. One seller claimed, “Your wife won't feel anything and won't remember anything.” France Mass Rape Trial: Man Accused of Drugging His Wife So 72 Men Could S*xually Assault Her Is Testifying in French Court.

Survivors Speak, Experts Warn

French lawmaker Sandrine Josso, herself a survivor of drug-facilitated abuse, described these platforms as “online rape academies” and “schools of violence.”

The real-world consequences are equally harrowing. Survivor Zoe Watts revealed her husband had been drugging her for years. “We worry about who's coming behind us… but we don't worry about who you lie next to. I didn't realize I had to,” she said.

Following the investigation, authorities identified and arrested at least one key member in Poland, highlighting how online activity can translate into real-world crimes.

A Pattern Seen Before

The dangers of such digital ecosystems echo the shocking Dominique Pelicot trial. In that case, Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly drugging his wife and enabling her s*xual assault by dozens of men he contacted online. The victim was attacked over 200 times by at least 70 perpetrators.

Global Threat, Limited Oversight

Experts warn these communities, often with tens of thousands of members, thrive on anonymity and weak regulation. The scale and coordination involved point to a growing global threat, where digital platforms are exploited to enable and normalise s*xual violence.

As investigations continue, the revelations have reignited urgent calls for stricter monitoring, platform accountability, and stronger international cooperation to combat such crimes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).