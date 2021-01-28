2020 introduced us to more Zoom meetings and opened the world of hilarious mishaps that are taking place almost every day. Whether it is people having sex during important Zoom meetings or simply taking a leak by mistake after leaving the camera on. The most recent mishap or shall we say an occurrence captured a woman leaving a sex toy (a phallic object) in the background while appearing on BBC Wales. Yvette Amos appeared on the Welsh news programme on Tuesday evening to discuss her experiences of unemployment during the pandemic and people couldn't help but spot the "sex toy" in the background. However, some say that it may also be a piece of art and not necessarily a sex toy.

A screenshot of the scene was shared on Twitter by journalist Grant Tucker, who tweeted: "Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air." Twitter are in splits but while some cannot stop laughing some believe it was kept on purpose because it is a piece of decoration. A Twitter user said: "This is my old mate. She won’t batter an eyelid she’s gone a bit viral, she’s a laidback hippy." Another said: "I'm guessing novelty candle. Not that it helps much." Yet another Twitter user said: "You've got to feel sorry for her... what are mates like" while someone suggested: "It was a setup. Why on earth have the camera set up so it has most of the room in view."

BBC Wales Guest Goes Viral After Leaving Sex Toy in the Background:

Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air. pic.twitter.com/RK6GCiFuHk — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 26, 2021

Just a few months ago, another couple was caught having SEX on a Zoom meeting after the participants forgot to turn his camera off in Rio de Janeiro. The X-rated video went viral in no time after the man was caught having sex in the background while other participants continued the meeting that was chaired by a member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, Leonel Brizola.

A few months ago, a businessman appeared naked on a Zoom call with the Brazilian president! Yes, the poor man may have forgotten to turn off his camera and went shirtless. Initially, when a lot of people began using zoom, the conference call service, Zoom was found to have security concerns after cybersecurity researchers warned about security loopholes in the software. Not long ago, a boss was caught having SEX with his secretary. Government official, Estil joined a meeting and accidentally left his camera on that caught him having sex with a woman who is said to be his secretary. The NSFW XXX video has now gone viral and people cannot believe their eyes.

A similar incident went viral a few weeks ago where a woman named Jennifer, on a video conference call with her colleagues accidentally took her phone in the bathroom and sat to pee. She forgot to put the camera off and continued with her business, meanwhile, others were still on the call

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).