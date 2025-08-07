Is it all a prank or a growing sick trend? The repeated sex toys thrown by audience members at the court stirred controversy at the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Games. A moment that should have put an end to this entire “sex toys being thrown on the WNBA court” fracas, another fan threw an NSFW item at Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during the August 5 game. This was the third time it happened in a row, days after Cunningham addressed the sex toys controversy and urged fans not to throw them at the court. So, what’s going on with all the dildos at the WNBA Games? Well, nothing good. Why are people throwing sex toys at the Game? Is it a trend? Seems so. What Is ‘Deriod?’ Cisgender Men Hijack Period Discourse With Distasteful ‘Deriod’ Memes and Cringy Videos, Here’s What the Sick TikTok Trend on Male Irritability Is All About.

Dildo Throwing Trend at WNBA Games

The dildo throwing trend at the WNBA Games began on July 29 during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. A neon green dildo flew onto the court and bounced to the sideline. A similar incident occurred on August 1, when the Valkyries were playing the Chicago Sky. Following repeated incidents, the Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had appealed to spectators to stop launching objects from the stands. Result? She became the next victim. Internet Hits New Low With Sick Trend of Netizens Sharing ‘Fake’ Stories on Eve Teasing Mocking Girl Who Accused Indian Men Harassing Her.

Sophie Cunningham Gets Hit by Sex Toy During WNBA Games

Sophie Cunningham was hit by a d*ldo that was thrown onto the court during a WNBA game pic.twitter.com/R0tkHmGN29 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 6, 2025

For the third time in a row, on August 5 at the Indiana Fever vs Sparks Games, a spectator threw a green sex toy onto the court, appearing to hit Cunningham in the leg. Kelsey Plum kicked the toy off the court, and play resumed afterwards. It seems that this action is becoming more than just a one-time attempt as a joke, but a targeted attack on certain female players and a concerning trend.

Sophie Cunningham's Viral Tweet

this did NOT age well. https://t.co/K1WGbOWEjJ — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 6, 2025

Man Arrested For Throwing Sex Toy

The person who threw a dildo at last night’s WNBA game, Kaden Lopez, 18, appeared in court today charged with assault and disorderly conduct pic.twitter.com/OaCchXnUyP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 7, 2025

A 23-year-old Delbert Carver was reportedly arrested in relation to the first dildo incident in Atlanta. Kaden Lopez, an 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly throwing the object at August 5 Games. The back-to-back incidents led to tight security measures across arenas to prevent future incidents. The popularity of women’s basketball has skyrocketed recently. As WNBA viewership climbs and stars like Cunningham and Caitlin Clark gain prominence, these incidents are seen as controversial and strict measures are expected in the following games.

