Microsoft Zoom Sued By Shareholder and Banned From Use by Google After It Faces Security Issues; 5 Video Calling Alternatives To Use During Lockdown

Amid the pandemic when most people are working from home and the kids are opting for online classes, Zoom video conferencing has gained immense popularity. Zoom video conferencing tool went from 10 million users to 200 million by last month. However, the video conferencing app now finds itself in a pickle as it struggles to cope with an explosion in demand. The conference call service has now been found to have security concerns after cybersecurity researchers warned about security loopholes in the software. It is said that that the feature allows hackers to crash into meetings or access secure files.

Taiwan became one of the first governments to bar all official use of Zoom due to security concerns. It said, "The rapid uptake of teleconference platforms such as Zoom, without proper vetting, potentially puts trade secrets, state secrets, and human rights defenders at risk". Elon Musk’s SpaceX and New York City’s Department of Education have already banned the used of Zoom video conferencing and the most recent one to join is Google. The search engine giant has aksed it, employees, to not use Zoom researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab wrote. Here are some alternatives you can try:

Google Hangouts

Google Hangouts Meet is a great alternative to although it doesn't offer end to end encryption as well. But the video conferencing tool is being used by many companies across the globe. Hangouts Meet is typically offered as part of Google's G Suite services and is safer in terms of data protection and privacy. Moreover upto 250 participants can be accomodated in one go.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams comes with features such as 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA). It is known to have a more secure VoIP environment. While being easy-to-use it is also known to have cross-language live translation and transcription.

Signal

Signal is protected by end-to-end encryption and is considered to be one of the most private and secure apps. It is also powered by the open source Signal Protocol.

Skype

Highly functional, stable and is able to support large group chats. You can easily create your own meeting and control who’s allowed in. However, Skype isn’t end-to-end encrypted.

India's National Cyber Security Agency also cautioned against the cyber vulnerability of the video conferencing app 'Zoom'. The popular app is currently being used by many employees and students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), the national agency to combat cyber attacks and guarding the cyber space, said the unguarded usage of the digital application can be vulnerable to cyber attacks, including leakage of sensitive office information to cyber criminals.