It's the day of the full moon. And November Full Moon, called the Beaver Moon also saw an occurrence of penumbral lunar eclipse. So today was a day of delight for all moon lovers and those keen of celestial events. Although there is not much of a difference in the look of the moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse, the full moon always looks pretty! So netizens are sharing stunning pictures of the rising Full Moon of November 2020. What's even more appealing is the presence of lunar halo around the moon this night. #BeaverMoon, #LunarEclipse and #LunarHalo are now trending as people share some stunning visuals of tonight's full moon.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the outer shadow of the earth, which is called the penumbra. This happens when the sun, moon and earth are not perfectly aligned, leaving behind a faint shadow on the lunar surface. This was the last lunar eclipse of this year. If you have missed out on it, we bring you some pictures uploaded by netizens. But it is the lunar halo that's more prominent and shining bright tonight. So the Beaver Moon 2020 looks extra special tonight.

Check Some Photos of Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse 2020:

Wow!

Hiding in The Clouds

Beaver Moon in Clear Blue Sky

Loving the Halo

Here's a Look At the Eclipse Moon

My composite shot of the penumbral lunar eclipse! 100 layer stack for the moon and a single for the background. #astrophotography #beavermoon #lunareclipse #amarillotx pic.twitter.com/QJ8msNS5Vc — BokehSLOOT (@BokehSloot) November 30, 2020

Perfect Halo

Beautiful!

Last night's moon rise over the Chrysler Building #BeaverMoon pic.twitter.com/rvBFc3uNpV — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) November 30, 2020

Eclipse From a Telescope

Up late taking some moon photos 👀 🔭 The eclipse didn’t look any special for me in Texas unfortunately, but got some good ones anyways. #LunarEclipse #Moon #PenumbralEclipse pic.twitter.com/FWd0HPipQv — MacAaroni 🧀🇺🇸 (@MacAaronii) November 30, 2020

So Pretty!

The moon looks special with the perfect round halo around it and shining bright in the night skies. Have you seen it yet? Just head to your window or terrace and enjoy our shining bright satellite. Don't forget to show off your pictures online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).