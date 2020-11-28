The fourth and the final lunar eclipse of November 2020 will occur on November 30. During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon will turn into a darker shade for a few hours. It will start at 1:04 PM and end at 5:22 PM IST. The total time duration of the eclipse is 4 hours and 21 minutes. The Moon will be below the horizon and hence not visible in India. As we near the last lunar eclipse of 2020, we bring to you some important facts about Chandra occurence. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 on November 30: Can You See Upachaya Chandra Grahan on Kartik Purnima? Here’s What You Should Know About the Last Lunar Eclipse of This Year.

There are three kinds of lunar eclipses including the total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. On November 30, Monday, we will be witnessing a penumbral lunar eclipse, as Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, being very faint. The eclipse will be visible from many parts of the world including Europe and America. Here are some noteworthy facts about lunar eclipses that occur during various seasons around the world. Lunar Eclipse 2020: When Will the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Occur? What Is Upachaya Chandra Grahan? Can You See the Eclipse in India? FAQs About the Last Lunar Eclipse of This Year Answered.

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 will also be called Beaver Moon as it is the beaver trapping season. It is also known as Frosty Moon and Oak Moon in some countries.

The first lunar eclipse took place on January 20, followed by the second one on June 5 and then the third one was on July 5.

Lima, the capital of Peru will witness the penumbral shadow first at 2:32 AM (local time) on November 30

The next lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, 2021, as the Full Moon drifts into Earth's shadow.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible from Australia, parts of the western US, western South America and Southeast Asia.

In India, the last lunar eclipse of the year coincides with Kartik Purnima, an auspicious Hindu occasion.

On Chandra Grahan, people follow different protocols with some keeping a fast for the occurrence. Some people follow the Sutak, a period of abstention. They break their fast only after taking a bath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).