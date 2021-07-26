It is here, and it is official. K-dramas have finally broken through the pop culture glass ceiling and are dominating the world of television. Well, that is actually not entirely accurate since K-dramas have been dominating streaming services too. Netflix alone has begun producing and streaming original K-dramas to cater to the rapidly growing audience for the genre. And why wouldn't they? K-dramas bring something very mush original to the audience.

Previously, you only had the option of reading services like Wattpad if you wanted your fill of sappy, predictable romantic comedies. K-dramas took that a step further, and lo and behold, you can now actually watch your fill of melodramas and cliché plotlines. More and more new shows emerge every day, and we understand that it could be difficult to navigate your way through the genre, especially if you are new to it. From Hyun Bin's Crash Landing On You to Bae Suzy's Start-Up, Binge-Worthy Korean Dramas You Shouldn't Miss.

We have curated a list of 7 K-Dramas that you will most likely end up binge-watching, not that we blame you. So check out the list and get ready for a complete K-Drama experience!

1. Crash Landing On You (2019)

There is a reason why this butterflies-inducing love story currently occupies the spot of the highest-rated tvN drama and the second-highest Korean drama in cable television history. A ditzy South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea due to a paragliding mishap and bumps into Ri Jeong Hyeok, Captain of the North Korean Special Forces. Can you guess what happens next? (wink)

2. Extracurricular (2020)

Riverdale fans, this one is for you. You've got your high school students, crime and a whole lot of drama. It may take a few episodes for you to understand what is happening, but the wait is well worth it. Binge-watching guaranteed.

3. Hospital Playlist (2020)

This K-Drama quickly became one of the highest-rated cable dramas in South Korean history, and rightly so. Grey's Anatomy and ER fans will not be able to stop watching this one, and the medical life seems to just have that effortless charm. And oh, th drama is to die for!

4. It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

Who doesn't love dramatic backstories? They do make excellent plot lines, especially when the characters seem to have complicated personalities as a direct result. You've got an antisocial children's book writer and an optimistic caretaker at a psychiatric ward who just happens to be one of her biggest fans. Complicated chase? Yes, please!

5. Strangers From Hell (2019)

Who said K-Dramas had to be all lovey-dovey? This K-drama breaks the stereotype expectation and does so extremely well. We are talking a thrilling, creepy tale that follows the life of a young man after he moves to an apartment with a communal kitchen and bathroom for a job opportunity. The twist? His neighbours will quite frankly give you anxiety. We can guarantee you will finish this K-Drama in one sitting.

6. The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)

Sci-Fi and monarchy, but throw in some romance too. Have we piqued your curiosity yet? This K-Drama gives you a nice, predictable plotline but manages to add some twists that will keep you guessing all the way. And if that isn't enough, the series features reigning South Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho. Full package, no?

7. One Spring Night (2019)

There's just something heartwarming and comforting about regular people with regular jobs fighting life's obstacles together to get their customized version of a happy ending. Tune into this K-Drama to get lost in the simple yet powerful change that love brings in the lives of a pharmacist/single father and a librarian. Destined love, if it ever existed.

And those are our recommendations. Don't take our binge-watching claim lightly, and these 7 K-Dramas will very likely get you hooked on the genre itself. But it is definitely 100% worth it!

