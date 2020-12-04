Great news for movie buffs and binge-watching nerds around India as Netflix recently announced that the streaming service will be absolutely free for December 5 and 6, which falls on a weekend. As I do binge-watch a lot of series and movies, I am here to recommend you some of the best Korean shows that you will definitely fall in love with, if you plan to spend the coming weekend binge-watching any one of them on Netflix.

Nam Joo Hyuk, Bae Suzy, Kim Seon Ho's 2020 show Start-Up is a compelling rom-com which will connect each and every aspiring entrepreneur of the generation. Apart from the great chemistry from the lead and flawless cinematography, the tvN show offers you detailed insights about the fresh start-up ideas and showcases how setting up a business is a team game.

Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Park Seo-Joon, Kim Da-Mi's Itaewon Class is one hell of a Korean show that will keep you hooked from the start to finish. Going against a corporate biggie for revenge is a cliche plot but then the performances, character development, writing of the show serve you with a complete package of entertainment and you will get addicted to this one once you watch the first couple of episodes.

Boys Over Flowers

Ku-Hye Sun, Lee Min-Ho in Boys Over Flowers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ku-Hye Sun, Lee Min-Ho starrer Boys Over Flowers is a 2009 show available on Netflix. It is one of the finest Korean shows you will ever come across just because it's not a typical teenage drama but a genuine show with a lot of emotions, great chemistry from the lead, perfect OST, and a modern-day cinderella-story that is absolutely believable. This 25 episode series can be a perfect watch for December 5 and 6.

Vagabond

Seung-Gi Le, Bae Suzy's Vagabond Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Seung-Gi Le, Bae Suzy's Vagabond is a political-thriller highly recommendable for many reasons. Unlikely most of the Korean dramas that are high on romance, this one focuses more on the storyline, politics, twists and turns that makes this show a great watch. It is a story about an ordinary stunt man (Seung-Gi Le) who is finding the culprits behind the plane crash of his nephew. The suspense and thrill quotient is high and a stellar cast makes for must-watch. Vagabond is one of my fave shows and you literally can't resist knowing what happens next after each and every episode.

Crash Landing On You

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing On You (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's Crash Landing On You is a genre-defining masterpiece and it's one of the best emotional sagas you will ever come across. The highest-rated K-Drama for a reason and my God! the OST of the show is fabulous! The plot revolves around a billionaire businesswoman from South Korea named Yoon Se-Ri who accidentally crash lands in North Korea and meets captain Ri Jeong. From there starts a super gripping drama that you would never regret watching. The amazing supporting cast, magnificent cinematography, picturesque locations, the humour, the romance, the emotions of this show will make you attached. A Must Must Watch!

The Descendants Of The Sun

Captain Yoon Si Jin (Jong-Ki Song) and Dr Kang Mo Yeon ( Hye-Kyo Song) (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Descendants Of The Sun is a military drama with two beautiful couple that would charm the viewers with their adorable chemistry. Captain Yoon Si Jin (Jong-Ki Song) and Dr Kang Mo Yeon ( Hye-Kyo Song) are the leading duo who even got married in real-life after the show. Yoon, a military officer, and Kang. a surgeon, hardly get time for each other due to their duties and decide to part ways. However, Fate makes them come together for a medical operation in Morocco and the show beautifully showcases how their love blossoms in the toughest of times. It is surely binge-worthy.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Kim Soo-Hyun as Moon Gang-tae and Seo Ye-ji as Ko Moon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is second-highest rated K-Drama after Crash Landing On You and yes it deserves that spot in terms of popularity as pull the right strings for every rom-com fans. The storyline is so freakin good and moving that this tvN show will bring tears in your eyes. Everything about the show is top-notch including costumes, music, locations, dialogues, actors, editing, production etc. More importantly, It's Okay to Not Be Okay also promotes mental health awareness in a subtle way. The leading pair of Kim Soo-Hyun as Moon Gang-tae and Seo Ye-ji as Ko Moon-young steals the show.