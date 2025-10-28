K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun has been making headlines ever since accusations surfaced about his alleged underage relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Following the Bloodhounds actress’ tragic death in February 2025, her bereaved family has made serious allegations claiming that Kim Soo Hyun dated her when she was just 15. However, the actor’s agency has acknowledged their relationship but firmly denied that he dated her while she was a minor. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Lawyers Release 150 Personal Letters to ‘Real Lover’, Dismiss Underage Romance Allegations.

Amid the underage dating controversy, Kim Soo Hyun's legal representative, Ko Sang Rok demanded that Kim Se Ui of Garo Sero Research Institute and Kim Sae Ron's family publicly share the evidence that supports their claims against the actor.

What Kim Soo Hyun’s Lawyer Said About the Allegations

According to Koreaboo, on October 27, Kim Soo Hyun's lawyer Ko Sang Rok shared a post on his blog and defending the actor and wrote, "The photo of the deceased and Kim Soo Hyun which the deceased posted on social media and then deleted, was taken in February 20220, when she was a sophomore in college."

Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216)

He added, "The YouTuber who first raised allegations began manipulating and fabricating the data after receiving specific rebuttals." For the unaware, the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute has, since March 2025, been digging into details about Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s relationship, claiming that they dated for six years. According to them, their relationship began when she was only 15, a claim the Queen of Tears actor has clearly denied.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Attorney Calls the Case ‘Nationwide Fraud’

Attorney Ko said that Kim Soo Hyun not only never engaged in the sexual exploitation of a middle school child, but did not date the deceased "for even a single day before she became an adult." He added, "All the genuine, unmanipulated materials consistently show that the two began dating after the deceased became a college student in the summer of 2019 and ended in the spring of the following year, less than a year later."

Attorney Ko added, "The essence of this case is evidence fabrication. This case is an unprecedented nationwide fraud crime that socially commits character assassination against an innocent victim through evidence fabrication." Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: ‘Queen of Tears’ Star Files Another Lawsuit Against Garosero YouTube Channel and Late Actress’ Family – Deets Inside.

The alleged underage dating allegations have led to Kim Soo Hyun's loss of endorsements and partnerships. As a result, the actor's side has filed multiple lawsuits against the Garo Sero Research Institute and Kim Sae Ron's family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).