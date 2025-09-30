The controversy surrounding K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged underage relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron has been a hot topic of discussion for the past few months. The matter first came to light after the tragic death of the Bloodhounds actress on February 16, 2025. Following her passing, family members leveled serious allegations against Kim Soo Hyun, claiming that the two were in a relationship when she was still a minor. This was followed by a series of legal disputes that triggered public backlash against Soo Hyun. However, new evidence from Soo Hyun’s side denies the allegations, with his team presenting a collection of letters supposedly dedicated to his actual "lover". Fact Check: Is Kim Soo Hyun Hospitalised Amid Underage Dating Scandal With Kim Sae Ron? Here’s the Truth Behind K-Drama Star’s Viral Health Update.

New Evidences Reveal Kim Soo Hyun Dated Kim Sae Ron When She Was an Adult?

According to attorney Ko Sang Rok of Phil Law Firm, Kim Soo Hyun wrote letters to his actual girlfriend whenever he had time while serving in the South Korean military in October 2017. From January 2018 to his discharge on July 1, 2019, the actor exchanged around 150 letters. He personally delivered some of the letters during vacations.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Last Instagram Post

Kim Soo Hyun’s Diary Entry

In Kim Soo Hyun's diary from July 30, 2018, released publicly and reported in Koreaboo, the actor wrote, "I'm definitely going to go on a trip with her this time next year. I'll do everything new and never done before with her. We will go for a long time. I want to cherish and love each other deeply, but sometimes fight and make up. There are so many things I want to experience."

His August 3, 2018, diary entry read, "I'm getting hit reality in the military, but one thing is clear. I am treating her better than before I enlisted. I still miss her and want to see her. I'm grateful to be able to make her feel good and happy. I'm reflecting deeply and grateful every day she waits for me."

New Letters Raise Questions

Attorney Ko further revealed that he evaluated the letters and came to the conclusion that the flirtatious letters Kim Soo Hyun had allegedly sent to Kim Sae Ron were different from these letters. These were not love letters but a collection of his experiences from military life.

Kim Soo Hyun began dating Kim Sae Ron in the second half of 2019 after she became an adult. The photos taken on December 14, 2019 and December 24, 2020, were verified. All of these pictures were taken after she entered college. The attorney argued that if their relationship began in middle school, there would be photos or some sort of evidence from that time. The current evidences also prove that their relationship began only after she turned an adult.

Attorney Ko said, "The facts are clear. The 150 letters left by Kim Soo Hyun during his military service were not fabricated to defend a specific individual, but rather records written naturally within the context of time. These materials support the same facts and can be legally recognised as evidence." Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: ‘Queen of Tears’ Star Files Another Lawsuit Against Garosero YouTube Channel and Late Actress’ Family – Deets Inside.

The previous allegations made against Kim Soo Hyun trigerred widespread backlash against the actor on the internet, with many netizens calling him a "pedophile" and a "groomer". Others called for his boycott.

