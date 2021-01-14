Piracy platform like Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters have become quite famous for leaking movies just a few hours or days before the release of a film. Recently Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi was the target and now another film has come under the scanner of these piracy websites. Jayam Ravi's upcoming action drama, Bhoomi has unfortunately made its way into torrent sites after miscreants put up download links of the film on piracy sites. The search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Bhoomi movie download, Bhoomi movie download in 720p HD TamilRockers in Tamil, master 2021 movie in 1080 HD download isaimini, and so on. It is believed the film is unfortunately available for download on Torrent websites and other Telegram channels. Jayam Ravi’s 25th Film Bhoomi To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On Pongal 2021!

Bhoomi released on Pongal 2021 (January 14) on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie talks about the rights of the farmers and it reunites Jayam Ravi with filmmaker Lakshman after their two successful movies — Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017). Jayam did not mind the fact that the movie is not releasing theatrically, due to COVID-19. "There have been many festive occasions when you have visited theatres to watch my films as part of your celebrations. This time, I feel blessed to celebrate the festivities with the beautiful movie in your homes,” he said in an interview.

It is sad to see that many people who have been waiting to see Jayam in Bhoomi, did not mind downloading the pirated versions of the film. It is sad to see so many people promoting piracy and letting all the hard work done by the cast and crew of a film go to waste. The film already had ditched a theatrical release and opted to premiere the movie online which is a huge step considering the situations we are in and then they have to yet again face another challenge.

