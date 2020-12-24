Fans of Jayam Ravi have been eagerly waiting to hear an update on the release of his 25th film. The actor has shared a statement on Twitter and confirmed that his film titled Bhoomi would be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar during the time of Pongal next year. Movie buffs are in for a treat on Pongal 2021! The Tamil film directed by Lakshmanan also features Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Bhoomi Teaser: Jayam Ravi Makes An Impression In Lakshman's Social Drama (Watch Video).

While sharing this announcement Jayam Ravi mentioned, “Bhoomi is a milestone in many ways in my career. Besides being my 25th project and one that’s close to my heart for that reason, it also joins the list of movies released in the ‘times of Covid’. As much as I was looking forward to watching this movie with my dear fans in theatres, the universe had other plans by helping me pay tribute to them by bringing Bhoomi into their homes.”

The actor further shared, “I am excited along with Disney+ Hotstar to be a part of all your Pongal 2021 celebrations right in the heart of your homes. There have been many festive occasions when you have visited theatres to watch my films as a part of your celebrations. This time, I feel to celebrate the festivities with a beautiful movie in your homes.”

Bhoomi To Release On Disney+ Hotstar

There are several makers of Hindi and other regional films that had to skip theatrical release and opt for OTT platforms in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and Bhoomi becomes the latest one to join the bandwagon.

