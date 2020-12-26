The first trailer for Jayam Ravi's upcoming action drama, Bhoomi, has released on YouTube. The movie is eyeing for a release on Pongal 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar and there is a relevance for the date. The movie talks about the rights of the farmers and, of course, releasing it around the harvest festival makes sense. The tagline for the film is "It’s time to get back to your roots" - which might remind you of the Bollywood film, Swades, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. In fact, there are more similarities. Just like the protagonist in Swades, Bhoomi's hero also is an employee for NASA. Jayam Ravi’s 25th Film Bhoomi To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On Pongal 2021!

Although, Bhoomi also has more than just emotions running through the veins of the film. There is an abundance of action, as antagonist Ronit Roy unleashed havoc on villagers. The movie somehow also reflects the current political climate, which is a huge coincidence. Jayam Ravi Birthday: Movies Of This Kollywood Star That Must Not Miss To Watch!

Watch Bhoomi Trailer Here:

In Bhoomi trailer, background score, cinematography, action, and acting - everything impresses. We hope the entire movie is able to match up to the expectations set by the film. The movie reunites Jayam Ravi with filmmaker Lakshman after their two successful movies — Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017).

Jayam did not mind the fact that the movie is not releasing theatrically, due to COVID-19. "There have been many festive occasions when you have visited theatres to watch my films as part of your celebrations. This time, I feel blessed to celebrate the festivities with the beautiful movie in your homes,” he said in an interview.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).