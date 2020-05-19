Bihar: Dance Program Held At Quarantine Centre in Samastipur's Karrakh Village, Video Goes Viral

Dance Program Held At Quarantine Centre in Samastipur (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Samastipur, May 19: Migrants and others returning to their villages are being quarantined for the safety of the villagers as the COVID-19 crisis has created havoc across the country. However, the scenes were different at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Bihar's Samastipur district. The returnees were seen dancing to Bhojpuri songs as dancers were called from outside to entertain them. Rajasthan: Quarantined Workers in Sikar Paint School in Return For Good Service By Villagers, Watch Video.

For organising the event, stage and lights were set up at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya. Dancers were called from outside to please quarantined people. The video of the episode is going viral on social media. Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos).

Dance Performance At Quarantine Centre in Bihar's Samastipur District:

Reacting to the development, Additional Collector said "We're taking cognizance of the matter and action will be taken. We've installed television there, the administration doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside."

ANI Tweet:

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total coronavirus positive cases in Bihar has reached 1,391. Till now, 494 individuals have recovered in the state, while 9 fatalities have been reported.