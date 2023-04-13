Mumbai, April 13: A woman who had previously made headlines for marrying a rag doll, now claims to be ‘pregnant’ with her second child. Meirivone Rocha Moraes' popularity grew after she fell in love with Marcelo, the rag doll her mother made for her, and ultimately decided to get married last year.

The 37-year-old Brazilian says the couple has overcame their obstacles and is now pregnant despite having experienced some ups and downs, including inanimate Marcelo ‘cheating’ on his wife. British Woman Marries Her Blanket, Describes Relationship With Her Duvet as The 'Most Meaningful One' (Watch Viral Video).

Meirivone is quoted in recent publications as stating, "I'm really thrilled since I'm pregnant with Marcelo again.” We're going to have a girl this time. We are extremely excited", she exclaimed, adding that they would still be delighted to have a boy child and would embrace him or her with wide arms.

In a now-viral post that has amassed more than 375,000 views and more than 24,000 likes on Instagram, Moraes made the announcement by displaying what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test.

Moraes Announces Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meirivone Rocha ( Mulher do boneco) (@meirivone_santinha)

Moraes captioned the video, in which she was seen giggling and wandering around while holding the test up to the camera, "I am pregnant!"Even while TikTok users were more dubious of the announcement, her followers were quick to congratulate the pair and give their best wishes.

Last year, Moraes was left horrified to learn that Marcelo had cheated on her and her dead husband last year despite being unable to move or speak.Since I found out he cheated on me, we have been quite distant. We continue to reside in the same home, but things have changed, Marcelo says. However, things have changed because of the baby, she added. Bihar: Woman Marries Man Outside ICU of Hospital in Gaya To Fulfil Ailing Mother’s Last Wish; Mother Dies Hours After Marriage.

Interestingly, another ragdoll named Marcelinho was ‘born’ on May 21 of last year without any discomfort, giving the couple one ‘son’ together already.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).