Black Lives Matter: From Newlywed Couple Joining Philadelphia Protests to Houston Police Comforting Little Girl, These Heartwarming Instances Will Make You Smile (Watch Videos)

Black Lives Matter movement has spread across the United States with people supporting the Black community. The protests which were stirred by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd has made people demand racial equality and justice for the victim. Meanwhile, as protests engulfed cities across the US, some heartwarming moments from the movement has gone viral. Some touching pictures and videos show people took a stand to keep aside their differences. While some took the moment to comfort others, some ensured the protests will be etched in the pages of history. We bring to some beautiful moments from the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, which will show its true essence. Batman and Spider-Man Spotted at Black Lives Matter Protest! Videos of Protestors Dressed in Superhero Costumes Get All The Love Online.

Marine Protests With ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Taped on Mouth

A US Marine veteran stood in full uniform outside the Utah State Capitol on Friday for three hours with a black tape stuck over his mouth. A message written on the tape reads "I can't breathe" citing how George Floyd pleaded to the Minneapolis police officer after he kept a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes which lead to his death. The veteran was identified as Todd Winn who said his protest was to silence the voice he has as a veteran, one he believes to be a privileged voice. A signboard next to him read, "Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and countless others."

KUTV reported that he stood in the sweltering heat in Salt Lake City causing his shoe to melt. Winn said that he agrees military personnel should not protest or be biased on political issues, but he sees this human issue, not a political one. Black Lives Matter Movement: Canadian Pilot Makes Raised Fist With Flight Path to Extend Support and Tribute to George Floyd (Check Pics and Video)

Houston Cop Comforts 5-Year-Old GirlWho Asks Will You Shoot Me

A video going viral on social media showed a Houston police officer comforting a little girl during a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd. Bartee, the girl's father who recorded the incident posted the footage to Twitter saying, "During the protest in Houston yesterday one of the police officers noticed my daughter crying. She asked him 'Are you gonna shoot us' he got down on one knee wrapped his arm around her and responded. 'We're here to protect you' the officer replied. We're not here to hurt you at all. OK? You can protest, you can party -- you can do whatever you want. Just don't break nothing.'"

Bartee later while talking to KTRK thanked the officer for his kindness. He said, "We have dealt with a lot of pain from that and it's kind of gone full circle for me now, I just want to tell the officer thank you for giving me a different perspective on what police officers, the good police officers, are like." Bartee also said the officer also mentioned that he was a father surprising Simone, who later told her dad, "I didn't know police officers had kids." Black Lives Matter Protests: Aerial Footage Shows Crowds Swelling Dramatically in Philadelphia, Protesting Against George Floyd’s Killing.

Newly-Married at BLM Protest in Philadelphia

At ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Philadelphia on Saturday turned into a wedding reception after newly-married Dr Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon walked into the protest. They were welcomed by a big round of applause by protestors. Photos and video of them clicking pictures along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has gone viral on social media platforms.

Their decision to walk into the protest right after their wedding was termed as an 'empowering moment' on social media platforms. The couple decided to get married despite the protests in the city as COVID-19 pandemic had already postponed their wedding dates. The couple said they were glad to be a part of the protest. Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

The death of George Floyd resulted in protests across the United States. While the protests continue, people shared stories using the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM. Along with pictures and videos of protests, the internet is also showcasing some heartwarming moments of kindness, love and hope.