Mumbai, May 27: A bizarre incident has come to light from Meghalaya, where a newly married couple from Indore mysteriously disappeared during their honeymoon in Shillong on May 24. It is reported that the couple's sudden disappearance has raised concerns among the local authorities and their family members. The newly married couple, identified as Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi, got married on May 11 in Indore.

After their wedding, the couple left Indore for their honeymoon on May 20. First, the couple visited Guwahati via Bengaluru and then arrived in Shillong on May 23, reports FPJ. The couple's family said that the husband-wife duo visited Maa Kamakhya Temple before heading to Shillong. It is reported that the couple's last traced location was Osra Hill, where their rented scooter was found abandoned. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

Couple Went Missing After Heading to Osra Hill

It is worth noting that Osra Hill is a sensitive area in Meghalaya's Shillong. As per the report, the couple rented the Activa from a local agency before heading to Osra Hill. Raja Raghuvansh's elder, Sachin Raghuvanshi, tried to reach out to his brother but failed. At first, Sachin thought that his brother was unreachable due to network issues, but became worried when Raja and Sonam's mobile phones were switched off since May 24.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the couple, Sonam's brother, Govind and Raja's brother, Vipin, reached Shillong by emergency flight. In Shillong, Govind traced the couple's nearby location using their photo through Google Maps. Later, he contacted the person who gave the scooter to the couple on rent. The rental agency confirmed that the Raja and Sonam had rented the Activa from them before leaving for Osara Hill. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Kills Father With Temple Mace Over Ancestral Land Dispute in Khajuraho, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Amid this, the police said that the rented scooter was found abandoned in the hilly area. Local residents said that the Osra Hill area is known for miscreants. They also revealed that a couple had gone missing from the area before. It is also learned that cops hesitate to go to the Osra Hill area. Meanwhile, the police and the family members are continuing to search for the couple.

Raja's brother, Sachin, said that language has become a barrier in getting help from the local police. However, Santosh Singh, Indore Police Commissioner, has assigned Rajesh Kumar, DCP of the Crime Branch, to investigate the case.

