Black Lives Matter Protests: Aerial Footage Shows Crowds Swelling Dramatically in Philadelphia, Protesting Against George Floyd’s Killing

The Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the brutal killing of African-American George Floyd have led the United States unrest amid the pandemic. The citizens across the country are angry over police brutality against black people. The protest which first occurred in Minnesota has spread throughout the nation, demanding an end to racism. Many photos and videos have emerged on social media showing the power of unity among people irrespective of colour, caste, creed or anything else. Amid the ongoing protest, another aerial footage and videos released by a local TV news station show thousands of demonstrators gathered at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to protest against the custodial killing of unarmed Floyd. Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

On May 25, African America, George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His killing recording on a bystander’s mobile phone has led to a wave of protests and national soul-searching over the country’s legacy of violence and mistreatment towards African Americans and other minorities. Caeser, the ‘No Drama Llama’ Joins George Floyd Protest in Portland, Netizens Call His Presence ‘Therapeutic’.

From San Francisco to New York, large gatherings continue to grow all over the nation. But the aerial footage capturing Philadelphia’s center on Saturday, June 7, packing the streets and parks on the 8th day of protests show how the crowd have been increasing dramatically across the streets. The crowd reportedly stretched from the steps of the Art Museum and past the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Thousands of people in Philadelphia continue to protest racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Crowds in Center City stretched from the steps of the Art Museum and past the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. https://t.co/LlmPCHjz7Q pic.twitter.com/6YJT2DvCW7 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 6, 2020

Chopper 6 over the protest against police brutality being held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. https://t.co/0UMNn2DFWI pic.twitter.com/jNUZMoZAd8 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 6, 2020

The footages are soul-stirring. It shows anger, resistance and unity. All the crowd want is to end violence or any form of mistreatment towards the African Americans and other minorities. Meanwhile, the four ex-officers responsible for Floyd’s death are now facing charges.