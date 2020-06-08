Black Lives Matter Movement: Canadian Pilot Makes Raised Fist With Flight Path to Extend Support and Tribute to George Floyd (Check Pics and Video)

Raised fist flight path (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The death of Geroge Floyd has evoked massive responses from around the world, some taking severe and violent turns in parts of the US. A whole movement of Black Lives Matter is ongoing in different parts of the world right now and the number of tributes for Floyd keeps coming. Adding into them was a Canadian pilot who made a flight path of a raised fist with his aircraft. Dimitri Neonakis flew over a two and a half hours flight to make the symbol of a raised fist, extending support to the Black Lives Matter Protest. Black Lives Matter Protests: Aerial Footage Shows Crowds Swelling Dramatically in Philadelphia, Protesting Against George Floyd’s Killing.

The sign of "raised fist" has become symbolic of the ongoing protests in BLM movement. A resident of Nova Scotia, he made his tribute last week. Making sky art is like his hobby and he wanted to raise his support to the George Floyd movement. He posted a picture of the complete path on his social media and gave a message to end racism. He wrote, that he was reminded of Floyd's words "I can't breathe" several times while he was flying. Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Check Raised Fist Flight Path in Support of George Floyd:

Check the Video of Making the Fist Path:

While talking about his way of showing tribute he said it was nothing to do with politics but he used his sky art to express his own feelings of the situation in the US right now. "I feel the need to speak out and my way is in the air. Even though no one is going to see it, it makes me feel good… I know it’s for them, the people oppressed over the years," he told CNN. He added that there are no borders when it comes to racism. People on social media were also all praises for his tribute.