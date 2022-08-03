The whole sphere was sent in shockwaves when the Korean pop sensation BTS announced its indefinite hiatus. But the Bangtan boys have again made a zestful comeback! The K-pop Boy Band has many times been an ambassador for Hyundai, now sponsoring the FIFA World Cup 2022 festivities. Reports say that the Bangtan charms will lend their voice to the biggest football event within the second half of this year. A couple of years ago, BTS wrote a piece about sustainable living to publicise the latest range of Hyundai EVs. ARMY and media reports have anticipated few insights about the 'World Cup Anthem' and BTS' role in Hyundai's latest campaign ", Goal Of The Century". Calm down your curiosities, ARMY; we have got all the necessary information for you below. BTS To Reportedly Release the Official Song for 2022 FIFA World Cup Under the 'Goal of the Century Campaign.

Is BTS X FIFA World Cup 2022 Collaboration Confirmed?

The local news reports have so far announced that BTS will release the theme song for FIFA World Cup 2022 in association with Hyundai as a part of their global sustainability project "Goal of the Century".

What Is Hyundai's Campaign & How is BTS Associated With It?

In April, Hyundai had already indicated the "Goal of the Century" campaign through a video where RM was the voice narrator. The Hyundai campaign will promote sustainability and features football legend Steve Gerrard, Korean national team captain Park Jisung, fashion designer Jeremy Scott, UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, and sculptor Lorenzo Quinn.

When Is The Release Date Of BTS' World Cup Anthem For FIFA World Cup 2022?

BTS' World Cup Theme song, in collaboration with Hyundai, is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2022. The expected dates are from 21 November 21 to December 18, when the 2022 FIFA World Cup will officially begin.

Furthermore, BTS will also be a part of many drive activities. The group will be representing the number 7 jersey together under 'Team Century' and starring in various campaigns worldwide to facilitate the cause. The record breakers and Grammy-nominated band has been entertaining their massive ARMY through their calibre and inspiring with their social projects. Without a pinch of don't, BTS has totally changed the music scene!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).