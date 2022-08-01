Good news for all the BTS fans! The Korean band has got another surprise for the ARMY as reports claim that they recently decided to release a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This has got to be big news after the announcement of their hiatus surfaced on the internet and divided the fans completely. While the song will be released in the year's second half, the football league officially begins on November 21 and will go on till December 18.

It is reported that BTS will participate in the 'Goal of the Century' campaign as the global ambassador for Hyundai motors. The campaign will be done in collaboration with the captain of the Korean national soccer team Park Jisung, football icon Steve Gerrard, fashion designer Jeremy Scott, UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim and famous sculptor Lorenzo Quinn. Known as Team Century, Bangtan Boys will be upholding the job of launching Hyundai's giveaway event, which begins on July 29 and runs until September 30. According to Pinkvilla, 'Hyundai Goal of the Century Pledge' will decide upon 11 participants who will earn the tickets to watch the World Cup in Qatar. Indeed, the news has surprised the ARMY, who are waiting in anticipation to get a glimpse of the septet together. FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Bans Alcohol in Stadiums at Global Event

As the reports grabbed the attention of the online users, ARMY wondered whether BTS would actually feature at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on November 21. After the group appeared on the 2020 MAMA stage at the Seoul World Cup Stadium and created a buzz for their extravagant performance, fans couldn't wait but think about how the K-pop stars will look together and bring an absolute treat to them with their worldwide fame and appealing charm. Even the name of their album stands as a secret!

Watch Video of BTS's Performance at Seoul World Cup Stadium:

Meanwhile, the BTS band was recently appointed as the honorary ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. It seems like the Bangtan Boys have so much in the box, and there's still time for the ARMY to spill the beans of these K-pop superstars.

