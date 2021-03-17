The whole world seems to share their affection for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially after the bone-chilling interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple has been struggling both financially and emotionally, after their exit from the British monarch, and the journey has not been easy. They have certain loans to clear, which is why, Harry and Meghan had signed the multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. Amid that, a Californian woman thought to help, even in the slightest way possible. The fundraiser reportedly set up to pay off Prince Harry and Meghan’s California estate, costing a whopping $14.6 million. The fundraising has been shut down after raising merely $110.

The helper, identified as Anastasia Hanson, had set a GoFundMe page, which has now been removed, two days after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah that was aired on television. During the interview, some major revelations were made, and each bit of it was heartbreaking. Prince had stated that his family had cut him off financially and relied on the inheritance left to him by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The interview moved the viewers, including Hanson, who wanted to help the couple to pay off the mortgage. Initially, it was thought to be a joke, but the Californian woman insisted it wasn’t and that she only wanted to help them. The page set up by Hanson reportedly stated that she wanted 2 million of Harry and Meghan’s fans to donate $5 each to reach the goal of $10 million. The archive record of the page shows that only $110 was raised, and three people, including Hanson herself, had contributed to the cause.

Watch Video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah Interview Highlights:

Hanson may not have been able to help the couple, as she hoped, but her gesture surely teaches us all a great lesson of empathy, and compassion. Meanwhile, we hope the universe gives Harry and Meghan strength during this challenging time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).