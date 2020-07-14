Your school grades don't define you. Many of us have been badgered as kids to score well in school. Some have even received corporal punishments and negative reinforcement for better results. People have been told that the numbers on the sheets are everything that their future depend on, failing which life has no meaning. Currently, while we are facing a pandemic, CBSE students await their 10th class result 2020 to be declared on July 15, 2020. The CBSE class 12 results were declared on July 13 aka yesterday. This is a stressful time for students who have received their results and the ones who are waiting, alike. However, during times like this when COVID-19 is already impacting your mental health, a tweet made by an IAS Officer who scored just enough marks to barely pass in Chemistry CBSE Class 12th Marksheet is what we all need to see.

The IAS Officer's tweet is now going viral and it is the most interesting thing you'll see today. For anyone who thinks that a sheet of paper decides their future needs to see this. If IAS officer, Nitin Sangwan who goes by the Twitter handle @nitinsangwan can do it, anyone can! The results didn't stop him from becoming an IAS officer that he is now. The tweet is something that should be shared more than anything else in the current situation.

Check Out Nitin Sangwan's Tweet :

In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life Don't bog down kids with burden of marks Life is much more than board results Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616 — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

Just like he says in the tweet, "Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism", let's all of us create an ecosystem where the students feel free and not pressured because of the marks they fetch.

