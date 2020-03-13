Coronavirus Scare: Italian Man Takes Social Distancing to Another Level by Wearing Giant Disk-Shape Cardboard Around His Waist (Watch Video)

Italian Man Wears Giant Disk-Shape Cardboard Around His Waist (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The coronavirus scare has gripped citizens across the globe. All people are talking about is the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 130,000. During this global crisis, the government and health organisations are issuing advisories and essential measures that should be followed as precautions. Social distancing is one of many significant steps that people are advised to maintain to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Although it has always been advisable to distance from sick people, the coronavirus outbreak makes it a necessity now. An Italian man has however taken extreme measures to ward off COVID-19. He took social distancing on another level by wearing giant disk-shaped cardboard around his waist to distance himself from people. The video showing the man and his new gear as prevention has gone viral on social media. Social Distancing Google Searches Spike at an All-Time High! What Is Social Distancing? Everything You Want to Know.

In the viral clip shared on Twitter, the unidentified man can be seen strolls along the streets of Rome wearing giant disk-shaped cardboard in an attempt to enforce social distancing. He was spotted at Testaccio market while shielding himself from fellow shoppers in the object, which he paired with a tool used to pick up litter. The man filming the video asked, “And would this be the security distance for?” He quickly responded, “For coronavirus!” From Pandemic to Quarantine; Know Meaning of Phrases and Words Related to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Watch Video:

This man took a unique approach to social distancing at a market in Rome. https://t.co/GDqrFI4gdp pic.twitter.com/NsQOTkv35b — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2020

Social distancing, advised by WHO involves people to maintain at least 1 metre distance between yourself and anyone who coughs or sneezes. The move has been advised to avoid the liquid droplets spread during cold could contain the virus. Without a vaccine or any known therapy, it is highly advisable to follow as many precautions as possible to prevent yourself from catching the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Italy has implemented a nationwide lockdown in a desperate move to limit the spread of coronavirus. The European country currently has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the world.