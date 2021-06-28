Dame Sarah Gilbert, who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, received standing ovation at during Wimbledon 2021's opening day.

Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine. Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN — Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021

