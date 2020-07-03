Delhiites seem to be getting used to the ground shattering every few days now, at least that's what the funny memes on earthquakes suggest. This evening parts of Delhi- NCR experienced an earthquake of4.5 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was traced 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana. Tremors were also felt in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad. The frequency of earthquakes in the region is so much in the last two months, that it has given rise to a meme-fest on social media platforms. Earthquake in Delhi NCR Cracks Up Funny Memes on Twitter, Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on Frequent Tremors.

With the crisis of coronavirus looming over in the national capital, earthquakes are another problem the citizens are dealing with. They have been luckily no reports of damage but the frequency of these tremors every few days is worrying. But people have found a way to deal with it, and the immediate answer is humour. Using the same popular meme templates, people are giving reactions with help of funny memes and jokes. This is not the first time, such memes have been shared on timeline.

Check Memes on Delhi Earthquake Here:

Delhi Citizens Right Now

After successive Earthquake In Delhi #earthquake, Delhi citizens are like.. pic.twitter.com/wEzDa85eGt — Apoorv Saxena (@apoorvsaxena24) July 3, 2020

But Have No Fear

Phir Aa Gaya

Anticipating It

Nowadays Delhites to #earthquake at the end of every month pic.twitter.com/RbUwNF32T8 — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) July 3, 2020

Corona + Earthquake

Daily rising numbers in corona case and now #earthquake Meanwhile everyone in Delhi : pic.twitter.com/oOqVARCF1f — *GENERALWICKED HMP* (@akamanishdhawal) July 3, 2020

Every Weekend Be Like...

If Earthquake Had a Tagline

Favourite Dialogue

If humour does make one feel better, then these memes and jokes on recent earthquake will definitely help one forget the tensions. Share these memes with your friends and family in Delhi to pass on a positive attitude through it all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).