New Delhi, July 2: Delhi and surrounding areas experienced an earthquake on Friday evening. The magnitude of the quake was 4.7 on the Richter Scale. The quake hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana. Tremors were also felt in Delhi, Noida and Faridabad. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: More Tremors Felt in Region As Quake Measuring 2.1 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-Gurugram Border.

Several people rushed out of their residence as the tremors were felt in the national capital region. The earthquake struck at around 7 PM at a depth of 5 km from the surface. Earthquake in Delhi, Tremors of 4.6 Magnitude Felt in Parts of NCR; Epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak.

Till now, no damage was reported due to the earthquake. Over the past two months, Delhi has witnessed a number of quakes. Fortunately, all quakes were low to medium intensity.

