Despite Ban on XXX Websites, Pornhub Records About 95 Percent Traffic Rise In India During The 21-Day Lockdown Due to Pandemic! Here's How

With so much time in hand, due to lockdown, guess what are people doing at home? Watching porn (and whipping dalgona coffee maybe, LOL). BTW, we're not snitching to you about the porn habits of Indians, its Pornhub! The XXX content streaming website said that it has seen an all-time spike in traffic from India after the 21-day lockdown. Moreover, if you are not living under a rock, you'll know that Pornhub has made its premium content free (make sense now?). Desi people love freebies. But what has left us scratching our heads is how are people watching Pornhub when porn is banned in India? How did Pornhub come to the conclusion that Indians are watching way too much porn during quarantine? Well, another thing that Indians are great at is jugaad. LOL. JK.

Here's the deal, since Pornhub and other adult portals that stream XXX porn videos are banned in India, the users are talking other online routes like virtual private networks (VPNs) to access such websites. Well, Pornhub by making its premium content free worldwide has made its contribution in encouraging people to stay at home and flatten the coronavirus curve. Pornhub Handing Out Free Premium Subscriptions to Italians Stuck in Home Amid Italy Coronavirus Lockdown.

The adult entertainment site has seen massive rise in traffic since the start of the 21-day lockdown period in the country, Pornhub said. You wouldn't believe it but compared to traffic to the site from India on an average day, the growth spiked to over 55 per cent on the first day of the lockdown and March 27 recorded the peak in growth in traffic that month at 95 per cent, data released by Pornhub last week showed. "Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe," the adult entertainment website said on March 24. Not just India, but Pornhub saw a spike in traffic from other countries such as the US, Italy and Spain, etc. as well.