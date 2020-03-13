Pornhub Handing Out Free Premium Subscriptions to Italians Stuck in Home Amid Italy Coronavirus Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rome, March 12: Being confined in home due to COVID-19 isn't fun. It is something that Italian nationals are going through as the entire country is under lockdown because of Coronavirus outbreak. To help adults pass time, Pornhub is offering free premium access to everyone in Italy. The latest offer will be up till April 3, 2020, and Italians can claim free access to premium services without sharing any credit card details. Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Reaches 1,000, Highest After China, Says Official Data.

PornHub is also donating a percentage of its income from ModelHub March platform to support Italy during the Pandemic. "Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time (model earnings will remain untouched). Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you!" Pornhub tweeted. Coronavirus Outbreak: Tinder Cancels 'Swipe Night' International Launch Over COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pornhub Tweet:

According to Pornhub's year in review for 2019, there were 42 billion visits to the adult website. Italy was seventh in the list of top countries with most daily traffic to Pornhub. According to the data, an average Italian spends around 10 minutes and five seconds on the site.

In additional to shutting down all shops in Italy, except grocery stores and pharmacies, Citizens who break quarantine will face legal action. People who escape isolation without proper reason could face a $2,800 penalty or detention up to three months. So in a hard time, Pornhub has given you another reason to stay home.