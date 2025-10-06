Seoul, October 6: Women in South Korea are demanding immediate action to shut down several illegal websites that host vast collections of non-consensual videos, including hidden camera footage, revenge porn, and rape clips, according to data and reports detailing the sites' activities.

These websites, known for distributing material that includes everything from secretly filmed videos in public spaces to real rape videos and content linked to the infamous Nth Room case, are operating largely unchecked, leading to widespread trauma and fear among women. The sites in question are not obscure corners of the dark web; they are widely accessed platforms that allegedly monetise and normalise sexual violence. South Korean Deepfake Porn Scandal: Female K-Pop Idols and Korean Actresses Targeted in Deepfake Videos Crime ‘The New Nth Room’ – Reports.

According to an Instagram user SK misogyny (@zip99900), Y*** Korea**, for example, was ranked the 7th most-accessed website by Korean users in July 2024, according to SimilarWeb. It acts as a massive repository for videos secretly filmed in women's restrooms and changing rooms, often including minors, along with hospital CCTV footage, genuine rape content, and material related to the infamous Nth Room digital sex crime ring.

Similarly, No*** operates as a massive exchange for non-consensual pornography, seeing over 106,000 daily visitors. Men allegedly upload private sex videos of their partners or deepfake videos to earn points, which they then use to view other content on the site. South Korean Sex Scandal: Deepfake Porn vs Hentai Porn; Korean Celebrities Become Prime Targets of Abusive and Disturbing Trend.

Another platform, Today’s ********, while outwardly covering general content like sports, reportedly hosts numerous secret camera videos targeting ordinary women. Its content is intentionally restricted, and users must register, collect points, and raise their rank to access hardcore porn. Disturbingly, some users allegedly upload private videos of ex-girlfriends specifically to boost their ranking and status on the site.

The humiliation and public exposure from these illegal videos have devastating, real-world consequences, with reports of women being widely mocked after their videos went viral, leading in some tragic cases to suicide. Despite the immense harm, activists argue that the police have the tools and precedents to dismantle these operations. They point to the successful shutdown of the W2V child pornography site, operated by a Korean man, through joint efforts with the US and UK governments.

