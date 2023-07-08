The Simpsons show has earned a notorious reputation for predicting things. The iconic show which had over 34 seasons has shown so many things that have taken place in the years ahead. Now as everyone is hooked and talking about Meta’s Threads App, there seems to be an uncanny resemblance to it too. While the guess might be far-fetched, Twitter users have pointed out a similarity between Homer Simpsons’ ear and the Threads logo. Did The Simpsons Predict Bad Bunny's Infamous Phone-Throwing Incident? This Viral Clip Featuring the Rapper Will Make You Think So!

Meta launched the competitor app to Twitter yesterday and it gained quite the popularity. The app has registered over 55 million users within a day of its launch. There were also discussions to funny memes on the Threads logo. And now certain users think, The Simpsons might have some contribution here too. Few Twitter accounts have posted a picture of Homer Simpson’s ear and the Threads logo, both of which are similar. Thus believing that the show might have yet again predicted the launch of the app. Did The Simpsons Predict the OceanGate Titanic Incident? The Viral Clip From the Series Will Have You Thinking So (Watch Video).

WHAT?!

The Simpsons actually predicted Thread app. pic.twitter.com/Bmy8mOeulh — 77_Immaculate (@tha_immaculate) July 6, 2023

They Did It Again!

The Simpson's did it again pic.twitter.com/uR8BGCwhPS — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) July 7, 2023

However, some users also posted another image of Homer Simpson in which the ear looks different.

Visible Confusion!

That is not at all what homer’s ear looked like. pic.twitter.com/0yfmk2qF0z — Lauren Bertoni (@Lauren_lolly_) July 7, 2023

So, it most likely looks like someone has edited the image to make that prediction since the show is quite famous for it. What do you think about it? Do you think the Simpsons did play some part in the Threads App?

Recently, the Simpsons show was also in the news relating it to predicting the implosion of the OceanGate submarine. An old episode clip showing a submarine mission in the deep sea had been shared online to relate it to the unfortunate incident. While the latest connection with the Threads app logo looks unlikely, Simpsons fans seem to be having fun with it.

