Everyone goes to temples to seek blessings of the Gods/Goddesses as per their beliefs. But if you happen to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple in Siddhatek, Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, there is a cute member to give out blessings. A stray dog has been captured on video pawing all devotees that come out of the temple. Even if the devotees try to go ahead, the dog paws them and shakes hand with them. Video clips of the dog 'blessing' the people have been shared online and are going viral. It is definitely cute to see the dog keenly interested in all the visitors that are seen leaving the temple. Stray Dog Attends 550th Parkash Purab Celebrations and Enjoys Guru Nanak Dev Kirtans Along With Devotees, Adorable Videos Go Viral.

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Siddhatek is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and it very significant for all Ganpati devotees. This temple is also among the Ashtavinayaka, the eight revered shrines of Ganesha in the Indian state of Maharashtra. So every devotee who goes on the Ashtavinayak Yatra, makes their pit stop here. One such Facebook user named Arun Limadia decided to share the dog that blesses people here. In two clips that have been posted online, a stray is seen pawing at people when they leave the temple. The dog sits on the ston block right at the entrance and shakes hands with all the visitors once they leave.

Check The Video of Dog Blessing People at Siddhivinayak Temple:

Here's Another Video:

Cute, isn't it? Would also want to seek this cute one's blessings along with your favourite Lord Ganesha? This reminds us of another video from Pune where a stray dog devotedly attends keertans in a temple. We hope these videos give you a good start to this day. Do share this with your friends and family and start the week on a right note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).