Chennai, September 18: We are often in awe seeing how people shower love and attention onto their dogs and cats just as they would for their children! A heart-warming incident has come to light where a man booked an entire business class with Air India to take him and his dog from Mumbai to Chennai. The dog certainly had a trip of a lifetime after travelling interstate in style with its owner. As per reports, a passenger can travel with two pets in an Air India flight. Based on the animal’s size, they can be in the cabin or in the cargo hold. In business class, pets are seated in the last row of the cabin.

According to a report by News18, the pet dog’s owner spent more than Rs 2.5 lakh to book the entire business class, just for the two of them. The report informs that the lucky pet, who had a chance to see the clear skies, was a Maltese snowy furball. The duo boarded the Air India flight AI-671 that departed from Mumbai at 9 am on Wednesday morning. Pet Dog Saves Owner From Cobra Bite But Dies of Snake Poison in Tamil Nadu.

Reports inform that the aircraft in which the dog and its owner travelled is the J-class cabin on Air India A-320, which has 12 seats. A business class seat on the Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai is at Rs 20,000. The report informs that Air India’s in-flight policy lets the animals on a flight depending upon the availability of a health and rabies vaccination certificate. The airline allows small pets such as dogs, cats, and birds.

