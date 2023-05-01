Mumbai, May 01: If a pet owner's dog bites someone or urinates in a public area, there will be severe penalties. A new set of regulations regarding this has been developed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the new bye-laws, a dog owner who disobeys the rules may be fined up to Rs 10,000 by the Registration Authority, and if the offence is persistent, the owner may also be fined an additional Rs 200 per day for a maximum of 7 days if the violation persists. Gujarat: Vadodara Civic Body to Reduce 'Dog Tax' After Poor Response From Pet Owners.

In addition, the owner would be required to pay maintenance fees of Rs. 200 per day in order to retrieve the dog if it is taken or held in accordance with these bye-laws.

The registration may, however, be revoked by the Registration Authority and the impounded dog may be sold on an open market if the violation persists for longer than 7 days or if it is not claimed within 7 days. The registration of the dog shall be revoked if its owner violates any of these byelaws at least three times in a calendar year, it added.

Also, now there is a two-dog limit for animal lovers. Registration with the BMC is necessary for this, though. If a dog is brought in from the outside, registration must be completed within a week.

A belt must be fastened around the dog's neck before the pet owner can take the dog out. Additionally, the number plate or registration number must be hung.

The law states that people cannot abandon their animals by the side of the road when they get old. Additionally, if they plan to bring their dogs to any events, they must notify the BMC office well in advance. Gurugram: City Municipal Corporation’s Public Notice on ‘Destruction’ of Unclaimed Dogs Sparks Controversy.

The owner of the pet dog is required to contribute a set amount towards a fine in the event that the dog bites a third party or damages their property. The BMC's new rule, however, was not well received by animal lovers.

