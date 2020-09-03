In a shocking incident, a man was bitten by a dolphin during a close encounter near Noosa on Queensland's' Sunshine Coast. Fisherman Ty Duncan said that he had come in contact with the marine animal which is quite friendly, but it bit his fingers. Duncan recorded the video with dolphin Frodo on Friday. It shows Frodo approaching him the man and then biting his fingers. He has even swum with the mammal in the past. The video also the dolphin letting him pat its head in the head. As the dolphin bites, he can be heard laughing and saying 'it's got my fingers'. While dolphins are known as friendly animals who interact with humans peacefully, this video made everyone wonder if there are exceptions. However, it turned out to be a friendly gesture which appeared worrying to viewers. Heart-Rending! Dolphin Tries to Save Its Baby From Oil Spill in Mauritius Lagoon, Both Die in the End (Watch Video)

Daily Mail quoted Duncan as saying, "The bite doesn’t hurt at all, it was just playing. That specific dolphin is always super friendly. It might recognise my boat or something. I’ve seen him for at least the last five years. Other dolphins will keep their distance and won't really engage but this one, as you can see, doesn't mind it at all." Mother Humpback Whale Attacks Swimmer at Ningaloo Reef in Australia to Protect Its Calf, Leaves Woman Seriously Injured.

Dolphin Bites Man at Queensland Coast:

As the video went viral, netizens came up with varying opinions. One of the comments read, "It seems like dolphins are the golden retrievers of the sea." While another wrote, "'It just wants to have a swim buddy, jump in and have a go at it." The clip also has a beautiful shot of Frodo happily swimming underwater and around the boat. Dolphins are very social and communicate with squeaks, whistles, and clicks. They are also very curious creatures that are known to interact with humans.

