Video of a mother dolphin who was dying, trying to save its baby from an oil spill in Mauritius lagoon has gone viral. The incident happened the place where thousands of tons of oil spilt last month. The calf rolled over to the mother's side while it was dying. The heartrending video was captured on camera by fishermen Yasfeen Heenaye. The mother dolphin can be seen nudging the baby's head above the waves filled with oil. Heenaye said that he saw nearly 200 dolphins inside the reef of Friday and around 20 to 30 were dead. Mauritius Declares Environmental Emergency After 4000 Tons of Oil Spill From Ship Into Coral Reef Of the Indian Ocean (Pictures And Videos)

Following the big oil spill, at least 40 dolphins have died in the contaminated water including the mother and its calf. Other than this 38 other dolphins have died due to the oil spill. Around 4,000-tonne oil had leaked into the sea when the vessel ran aground in July. Mauritius had declared a state of emergency as the oil seeped into a coral reef and killed many marine animals. Arctic Circle Turns Red Due to Oil Spill in Russia, Netizens Relate it to Bible Prophecy of Sea Becoming Blood Before End of The World (Watch Pics and Video)

Dolphin Tries to Save Its Baby From the Oil Spill in Mauritius Lagoon:

Heenaye said that fishermen are trying to herd the dolphins out of the lagoon into the open seas. He was quoted as saying, "Inside the reef there is oil spill on the water - if they stay inside maybe all of them will die - but if they go outside maybe they will survive. We were trying to push the dolphins outside the reef, making noise in the boat to make the dolphins go outside the reef,' he said." However, as they watched the dolphin moved to one side and died in front of them. He added, "'When I was seeing this, there were tears in my eyes. I am a parent of a little daughter, it is very difficult for me to see the mother struggle and try her best to save her baby."

