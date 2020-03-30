End of World in 2021? Netizens Say Dyslexic Mayan Predicted Apocalypse of 2021 as Doomsday 2012, Check Funny Memes and Tweets

Dsylexic Mayan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The current crisis of Coronavirus looming over the entire world is scary, but is it a Mayan prophecy coming true about the end of the world? If you have read or know a little of Mayan's calendar, it predicted the end of the world in the year 2012. But well, eight years down the line since that prediction, people are earth are braving a terrible situation of the deadly COVID 19 flu which has claimed over 30,000 lives globally and more than 6 lakh people infected. Some netizens are now saying that the Mayan who predicted the apocalypse of 2012 was actually dyslexic. Instead of 2021, the person wrote it as 2012. People are making funny memes and tweets about dyslexic Mayan on social media. Will The 4-km Asteroid 1998 OR2 Hit The Earth And Cause Doomsday? NASA Clarifies There is No Need to Worry.

For years there have been speculations that concentrate around the end of the world, the planet being wiped out by an asteroid or submerging in huge tidal waves and resultant earthquakes. Maya (Mayan) were a diverse group of indigenous people who lived prior to 2000 BC, and predicted future events. They were the ones who established complex societies, made monumental architecture, used Hieroglyphic writing and used the Mesoamerican Long Count calendar. This Long Count calendar identifies a day by counting the number of days passed since a mythical creation date. They believed that some cataclysmic or transformative events would occur on or around 21 December 2012 and it was regarded as the end cycle of the Mayan calendar, corresponding to the end of the world. #ICanNotDieBefore Trends Online, Twitterati List Down Things They Want to Do Fulfill Before Their Last Breath (No, Doomsday is Not Near).

Well, we survived 2012. But now netizens think, the Mayans could have been dyslexic and 2012 was supposed to read as 2021! People are making funny meme references to the 'Dyslexic Mayan'. Check some tweets below:

Maybe...

Maybe that Mayan guy was dyslexic and he meant 2021 not 2012... — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋 (@YasMohammedxx) March 22, 2020

This Whole Time, We Got it Wrong?

I think the Mayan who said 2012 was dyslexic and meant 2021 whole time 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂 — B. (@r_crashh0627) March 28, 2020

Oops!

Apocalypse: 2021 The dyslexic Mayan who wrote 2012: pic.twitter.com/toi9eMI88P — Melissa Toleli (@melissatoleli) March 26, 2020

Are we Experiencing It?

I think the Mayan guy was just dyslexic and the world is ending in 2021 and we’re experiencing it — jess m (@jessica__mac) March 26, 2020

Joking?

*the world ending in 2021* the dyslexic mayan who made the calendar: pic.twitter.com/rOT9ynjHvo — schrödie's hooman hate account (@schrodie_twts) March 29, 2020

Oh No!

The mayans were dyslexic, 2021 is the actual end of the world. — Tom (@zifnab06) March 27, 2020

These are just funny memes and jokes that people are attaching to the end of the world in 2012. We urge everyone to not panic and spread fear among others. We all need to be strong and hopeful at this time and we will see good days soon.