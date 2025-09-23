We all remember the hysteria surrounding December 21, 2012. The world was supposedly ending and many believed it. This belief was based on a misinterpretation of the Mayan calendar. However, nothing happened and the world continued to spin. However, that wasn’t the only case. Predictions of the world’s end have been made for centuries. In fact, every start of the calendar year, doomsday alerts and predictions take over the internet, from floods to fires to comets. In the present times, a wave of panic spread across TikTok and other social media platforms after a South African preacher, Joshua Mhlakela, claimed that he received a vision that the biblical ‘rapture’ will occur on September 23 to September 24, 2025. So, will the world end today? The conspiracy theorists on TikTok flooded the platform with doomsday prophecies, spawning ‘RaptureTok’ frenzy online. But is it true? What does the ‘RaptureTok’ mean? Let us understand the latest doomsday panic.

End of the World Today? Viral ‘RaptureTok’ Prophecy

“The rapture is upon us,” Pastor Joshua Mhlakela said on September 9 on the YouTube channel Centtwinz TV that has gone viral online. “Whether you are ready or you are not ready, the Rapture in 14 days from now,” he said. Soon, social media platforms, especially TikTok, were filled with believers praising the day and sharing tips and, in some cases, even reportedly quitting their jobs or giving away belongings in end-of-the-world anticipation. End of the World in 2027? ‘Prophecy of the Popes,’ 900-Year-Old Prescient Manuscript Hints ‘Last Pontiff’ and Doomsday Prediction After Pope Francis Death.

Watch Video of Pastor Joshua Mhlakela on Rapture Prediction:

With Mhlakela’s doomsday prediction taking over the internet, some religious leaders also pointed out other signs, such as the date falling on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish Feast of Trumpets, which many Christians associate with the fulfilment of biblical prophecy. Stand-up comedian Kevin Fredericks said, “They are selling their cars, clothes, some people are making post-rapture kits for the people who are left behind.” He has been sharing ‘Rapture Updates’ through Instagram reels and posts.

Comedian Kevin Fredericks on 'RaptureTok'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kevonstage (@kevonstage)

What Does Rapture Mean?

Christian teachings describe the Rapture as the resurrection of believers, followed by their ascension to meet Jesus Christ “in the clouds” as referenced in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17. Some may recall the belief that the Rapture would occur on May 21, 2011 – a date set by radio host Harold Camping in 2005. He stated the date after his initial prediction of September 6, 1994, did not pan out. The ‘RaptureTok’ posts include believers and non-believers of the prediction. Mhlakela’s end-of-the-world prophecy went viral under the hashtag #RaptureTok, creating a storm of videos and heated debates. Some believe it to be a divine warning, others argue it to be just another recycled doomsday claim. Young believers are reportedly making life-changing financial choices in a short-lived panic cycle.

'RaptureTok' Takes Over the Internet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Magazine (@nymag)

People Are Quitting Their Jobs

true story: the psychiatrist I've been seeing for almost a DECADE went bonkers and joined this exact rapture group out of NOWHERE and PERMANENTLY CLOSED HIS PRACTICE this week https://t.co/MW27TXsCsD — kiwi 🪬🍉🖇️ (@kiwehhhhh) September 21, 2025

How Credible Is the Rapture Prediction?

The rapture predictions for September 23 and September 24, and similar date-setting doomsday prophecies, have often made the headlines; however, they have lacked credible foundations. Repeated failed predictions have led to scepticism about such claims. From a scientific and geopolitical standpoint, there is no evidence that the world will end today or tomorrow. Meanwhile, NASA, climate scientists and global monitoring agencies have also not reported any incoming asteroid or catastrophic events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).