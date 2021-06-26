7th Pay Commission Update: Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief for Central Govt Employees and Pensioners To Be Resumed From July 2021? Know Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, June 26: A fake document is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for Central government employees and pensioners will be resumed from July 2021. The misleading and baseless information that is being widely shared by users on social media has triggered confusion among the masses. In 2020, the Ministry of Finance announced to freeze the hike in DA and DR till July 2021. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

Soon after the fake news was circulated on social media, the Ministry of Finance on Saturday clarified that no order regarding resumption of dearness allowance (DA) for the central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for the central government pensioners from July 1 has been issued. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also conducted a fact check in this regard and informed people that the claim is completely fake and no such announcement has been made by the Government of India. 7th Pay Commission 2021: Central Govt Employees To Get DA, DR Arrears From July? Finance Ministry Denies Such Claim.

Here's the tweet by Finance Ministry:

A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘. 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈. pic.twitter.com/HMcQVj81Sf — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 26, 2021

According to the order issued on April 23, 2020, no arrears will be paid for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. "As and when the decision to release the future installment of dearness allowance and dearness relief due from July 1, 2021, is taken by the government, the rates of dearness allowance and dearness relief as effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, will be restored prospectively and will be submitted in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021," the order read.

On Saturday, the Congress demanded immediate release of dearness allowance (DA) to nearly 115 lakh government employees, including armed forces personnel, that was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government should not be insensitive towards its employees and armed forces, and not play jokes with them at a time when salaries are decreasing and inflation is rising.

