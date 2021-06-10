New Delhi, June 10: Central government employees, who receive salary and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, can expect a big raise in their monthly gross basic pay following the restoration of full benefits of dearness allowance and thanks to the fitment factor. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, fitment factor will multiply the basic salary post-DA restoration. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

The Centre had stopped the release of three installments of DA, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it has been announced that central government employees and pensioners will get full benefits of DA starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively. Subsequently, the DA is likely to increase from existing 17 per cent to at least 28 per cent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Announcement on DA Hike for Central Govt Employees May Get Delayed Due to COVID-19, Says Report.

"In that case, if we look at the 7th CPC fitment factor that has been fixed at 2.57 while implementing the seventh pay commission, an employee's monthly basic salary and monthly contribution like Provident Fund (PF), gratuity, etc. are expected to rise," Shiv Gopal Mishra was quoted by The Mint as saying. "So, 7th Pay Commission fitment factor will help fix the monthly basic salary by simply multiplying the basic salary with the fitment factor," he added.

There is no update on whether or not central government employees will get the arrears of their pending DA. The government is yet to announce an increase in DA for July to December 2021 period. The announcement could be made this month.

