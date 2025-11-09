Are You Getting Calls From Department of Telecommunications Threatening To Block Your Number? PIB Fact Check Issues Scam Alert

Mumbai, November 9: Are you receiving calls claiming to be from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), threatening to block your mobile number? In recent days, several users have reported getting such alarming calls warning that their SIM cards will be deactivated due to alleged misuse or verification issues. These callers often pose as DoT officials and demand personal details, Aadhaar information, or payment to “reactivate” the number, leaving many citizens anxious and confused.

Social media platforms are flooded with complaints from people who have received such fake calls. The callers often use recorded messages or automated voices to sound official, instructing users to press certain numbers or call back immediately. These alarming calls have raised widespread concern among mobile users, with many questioning whether the DoT is actually behind them. Did Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Protest Against SIR in West Bengal? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is Not From India.

Fake DoT Calls Warn of SIM Blocking, PIB Issues Alert

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked these claims as completely false. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the unit clarified that the Department of Telecommunications never makes such calls, threatening to block mobile numbers. The PIB urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid sharing personal details with unknown callers posing as government representatives. Is Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University Awarding 50 Marks for Attending PM Narendra Modi’s Rally? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Viral Claim.

Fake Calls Claiming To Be From DoT Threaten To Block SIM Cards, PIB Issues Scam Alert

Are you receiving calls from @DoT_India threatening to block your mobile number❓ Beware ‼️#PIBFactCheck ✔️Department of Telecommunications never makes any such calls 👉Visit https://t.co/M6DSCPiMGD to verify such mobile nos 👉Report cybercrime at https://t.co/ZsOyEXsHru… pic.twitter.com/7zqbHUghAs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 9, 2025

Officials further advised the public to verify any suspicious numbers on the government’s official portal, https://sancharsaathi.gov.in, which allows users to check connections issued under their name. People have also been encouraged to report such fraudulent activities on http://cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the cybercrime helpline number 1930. Authorities reiterated that these scam calls are part of a growing cyber fraud network targeting unsuspecting users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Several users have reported receiving calls claiming to be from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), warning that their mobile numbers would be blocked. Conclusion : The PIB Fact Check unit confirmed that the DoT never makes such calls and advised citizens to verify numbers on sancharsaathi.gov.in or report scams via cybercrime.gov.in or helpline 1930. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2025 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).