Did Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Protest Against SIR in West Bengal? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is Not From India

New Delhi, November 9: Following the Election Commission’s announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, several social media users began circulating a video showing hundreds of people protesting on a road, wielding sticks and brooms. The posts claimed that illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants were demonstrating against the SIR process in West Bengal.

The captions accompanying these posts read, “See how they have come out against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of Voters’ List) in West Bengal. Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas must be deported.” The video has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, with many users alleging that the protests were taking place in India. Is Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Message Fake.

Viral Video of ‘Protest in West Bengal’ Actually From Bangladesh

However, a fact check by LatestLY has found the claim to be false. The video in question is not from India, but from Faridpur district in Bangladesh. A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral clip led to the same video posted on September 15 by a Facebook user named Biplob Biplob, whose location is listed as Faridpur, Bangladesh. The caption in Bangla translates to “Video clip from today’s protest.” Did a Tiger Attack and Take a Man Away Near Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Biplob confirmed that the footage was recorded in the Bhanga area of Faridpur, where locals were protesting against a recent constituency demarcation decision by the Bangladesh Election Commission. Multiple Bangladeshi outlets, including The Business Standard, The Daily Star, and The Dhaka Tribune, reported in September that the Election Commission had redrawn the boundaries of 46 constituencies, leading to protests in several districts.

Therefore, it is evident that the viral video has no connection to the voter roll revision exercise or any protest in West Bengal. It shows demonstrations in Bangladesh over local electoral boundary changes - not illegal migrants protesting in India.

