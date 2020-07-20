Assam Government Has No Funds and Asking People for Contribution for Flood Relief? PIB Debunks Fake News; Here’s the Truth

Guwahati, July 20: A fake news report claiming that Assam government does not have fund to help the flood victims is being circulated widely in social media. The viral post also claims that there is lack of fund in Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRS) and the state government is appealing to the public for contribution. As the misleading news went viral on social media platforms, the Directorate of Information and Public Relation Department, Government of Assam dismissed the fake claims and said that the claim that there is lack of fund in the CMRF and the public has to donate money for flood relief is fake.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone and took stock of the situation regarding Assam Flood and Bhagjan Oil Well fire scenario. The Prime Minister expressed his concern and solidarity with the victims and assured all support to the state. The flood situation in Assam is still grim as many rivers are flowing above danger level. Assam: Over 70 Lakh People Have Been Affected Due to Floods in State, Says CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Claim: Government does not have funds for #AssamFlood relief.#PIBFactCheck: The claim that there is lack of fund in the CMRF and the public has to donate money for flood relief is #fake. See release:https://t.co/M8uXawBnLv@PIBFactCheck @PIB_India@PIB_Guwahati — PIB in Manipur (@PIBImphal) July 19, 2020

As many as 2400 villages under 24 districts are affected by flood affecting a total of over 70 lakh people in the state. The death toll due to the floods in the northeastern state mounted to 84 after six more people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam. The state government has set up centres and also distributing relief to people who have been hit by floods. All measures are being taken to rescue people to safer places and provide adequate relief through NDRF, ASDMA and district administrations.

Claim : Assam Government does not have funds for flood relief and is therefore appealing to the public for contribution. Conclusion : The news item claiming that there is lack of fund in Chief Minister Relief Fund has been reported as a Fake News by Directorate of Information & Public Relation Department, Government of Assam. Full of Trash Clean

