Guwahati, July 20: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that over 70 lakh people have been affected due to floods in the state. He added that rescue teams are working tirelessly to save people as well as animals. Apart from this, Sonowal said that both Central and state government is providing all kinds of assistance to the people.

Speaking to the media, CM Sonowal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods. People, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations." Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 79, PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Assures All Help to the Northeastern State.

Adding more, he said that people in the state are suffering for both COVID-19 and floods. Sonowal said, "On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state government is providing all kinds of assistance to the people."

Here's what Sarbananda Sonowal said:

Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to #AssamFloods. People as well as animals are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal https://t.co/q6w2dDCjgb — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Earlier reports arrived that almost a hundred people have been washed away by the floods as far, adding 27 out of 33 districts are impacted. Also, about 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park is reportedly under floodwater. Meanwhile, the death toll in state rose to 85, after six more people died in Assam on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).