New Delhi, September 6: Is September 6 a bank holiday? People are looking online to find out whether September 6, the first Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They are also curious to know if banks are open or closed today (Saturday) nationwide. The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks remain closed for business on Saturdays. The question also comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday for Eid Milad Un Nabi and Indrajatra.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition to this, banks also stay shut for business for regional festivals and national holidays. That said, it's essential to be updated about bank holidays as most people prefer visiting banks even on Saturdays to complete their pending financial transactions. Scroll below to know if September 6, the first Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Is September 6 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

As per the RBI's holiday list for September 2025, September 6 (Saturday) is a bank holiday on account of Eid Milad Un Nabi and Indrajatra festivals. RBI has designated September 6 as a bank holiday; however, the bank holiday is applicable only in Gangtok. This means all public and private banks will remain closed for business in Gangtok today. Although September 6 is a bank holiday, it does not mean banks will stay shut across the country.

As today is the first Saturday of the month, physical banking will remain open for customers nationwide except in Gangtok. That said, people in Gangtok need not worry as digital banking services such as internet banking, ATMs and UPI, among other services, will be available 24/7. So the answer to the question - "Is September 6 a bank holiday?" is that yes, it is a bank holiday. However, banks will remain closed only in Gangtok in view of Eid Milad Un Nabi and Indrajatra festivals. Bank Holiday Date for Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025 Changed in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban Districts; Know When Banks Will Remain Open and Closed.

On the other hand, the answer to the question - "Are banks open or closed in India today September 6?" is that banks are open as it is the first Saturday of the month, excluding Gangtok, where the RBI has declared a holiday today.

