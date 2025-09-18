BSNL To Block Sim Cards Within 24 Hours As TRAI Suspends KYC of Customers? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Notice Going Viral

Mumbai, September 18: A notice purportedly issued by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) claims that a customer's Know Your Customer (KYC) has been suspended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The BSNL notice also tells customer's that the sim card will be blocked within 24 hours if the KYC is not updated. The letter, which has been issued to a customer, asks the user to contact the service provider immediately before the account is suspended.

"Dear Customer, Your Sim KYC has been suspended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Your Sim card will be blocked within 24 hours. Call Immediately," the notice to the cusomer read. Several users of BNSL claimed to have received the notice of SIM card being blocked over KYC suspension. The notice also urges BSNL customers to update their KYC. ITR Filing Deadline Extended to September 30? Fake Circular Surfaces on Social Media, September 16 Was the Official Last Date.

Failing to comply with the request could lead to the closure of their SIM cards. While the BSNL notice appars to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth. A fact check by the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit revealed that the notice is fake. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check said that the viral notice is fake. "@BSNLCorporate never sends any such notices" the post read.

PIB's Fact Check Unit also cautioned citizens to be aware of such fake notices. Debunking the news, PIB clarified that BSNL has not issued any SIM KYC notice to its customers. Hence, the alleged claim that BSNL sent notice to customers claiming that their KYC has been suspended by TRAI and that the sim card will be blocked within 24 hours is fake. Did Bansuri Swaraj Show Disrespect by Walking Off During the National Anthem? Incomplete Video Shared To Spread False Narrative About BJP MP, Here’s the Truth.

PIB's Fact Check Unit issued a clarification stating that BSNL never sends such notices to its customers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : BSNL sim card will be blocked within 24 hours as customer's KYC suspended by TRAI. Conclusion : PIB said that the SIM KYC suspension notice is fake. It clarified that BSNL never sends such notices. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).