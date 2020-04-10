Can Kalonji Seeds or Nigella Sativa Oil Cure COVID-19 Because They Contain Hydroxychloroquine? Here's The Truth About The Message Going Viral as Home Remedy

Kalonji Seeds can cure coronavirus (Photo Credits: Facebook and File Image)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to lockdown in several places across the globe. However, despite clear updates from WHO that there is no vaccine or medicine yet available for the infectious disease, there is no scarcity of "home remedies" or "natural remedies" for beating coronavirus. The COVID-19 crisis has another big issue attached with it- FALSE NEWS! The most recent buzzword is kalonji seeds, also known as nigella seeds, black seeds, Nigella sativa (fennel flower), black cumin, black caraway, cumin noir, the seed of blessing, small Fennel, etc. Fake news circulating on social media is that kalonji seeds can cure coronavirus.

Nigella Sativa is being falsely promoted as "cure" for COVID-19. The "home remedy" for COVID-19 is being circulated Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp and the citation presented is that "kalonji contains 100 percent hydroxychloroquine, and hence, is effective in treating a coronavirus infection." You may have recently heard a lot about hydroxychloroquine after the United States President Donald Trump had requested India to supply hydroxychloroquine to find a cure for COVID-19.

According to the viral message, the recommendations say that consumption of half a teaspoon of kalonji seeds with honey to prevent a coronavirus infection. Netizens are sharing videos and posts that read, "Hydroxychloroquine Is founded 100% in Kalonji seed So take Half teaspoon of Kalonji seed with Honey to prevent yourself to be attacked from COVID-19 Corona virus". Take a look at the example post:

There are two ways to go about it. First, if it contains hydroxychloroquine or not and second if it is true can it cure COVID-19? Kalonji seeds are called "magical seeds" because of they umpteen health benefits the ingredient is associated with. It has been used in Indian households from a very long time, apart from adding an aroma to the food, it also enhances its flavour. Nigella seeds are said to be loaded with vitamins, crystalline nigellone, amino acids, saponin, crude fibre, proteins and fatty acids like linolenic and oleic acids, hence, it can prove to be beneficial for the human body in numerous ways. But no studies claim that that kalonji or Nigella Sativa is the source of hydroxychloroquine. Also, neither do any of these studies could confirm that kalonji can prevent coronavirus.

As per India Today, a study in Algeria has claimed to have identified compounds from Nigella Sativa as "new potential inhibitors" of the novel coronavirus. But more studies and clinical trials to confirm that Nigella Sativa is in any way effective to prevent coronavirus. Talking about Hydroxychloroquine is a very common anti-malaria drug and as per a report by Lancet, it has antiviral effects on several viruses, including coronavirus. But these are still in the experimental phase and no final conclusion has come out yet.

Fact check