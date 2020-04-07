Health Benefits of Kalonji (Black Seeds): From Weight Loss to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat Nigella Sativa

Kalonji (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Good health depends upon what you eat, especially on the ingredients you use in food for cooking. Healthy eating is always beneficial in the long run as it can keep you away from diseases and also help maintain a healthy weight. One such healthy food is kalonji, which is known as nigella seeds in English. Let's take a look at the health benefits of kalonji, which is also known as black seeds. Nigella sativa (fennel flower), the other name of kalonji can help in weight loss, acne reduction and much more. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Chia Seeds to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Kalonji have different names like in northern India it is known as Kaale Til , while in the Bengali language it is referred to as kalojeera. In southern India, nigella sativa is called as karun jeeragam in Tamil Nalla Jeelakarra in Telugu. Kalonji seeds are used in the preparation of many Indian dishes like samosa, papdi, kachoris to name a few. Fennel flower is used to add aroma to the food and also enhance its flavour. Nigella seeds are loaded with vitamins, crystalline nigellone, amino acids, saponin, crude fibre, proteins and fatty acids like linolenic and oleic acids, hence, it can prove to be beneficial for the body in numerous ways. Turmeric and Pepper: Why You Should Combine These Two Powerful Spices In Your Cooking.

Health Benefits of Kalonji

1. Aid in Weight Loss - The nutritional property of kalonji can help the body lose weight. Add it to your honey, lemon and warm water drink for shedding those extra kilos.

2. Reduce Cholesterol - According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2016, nigella sativa helps in reducing bad 'LDL' cholesterol. Nigella seeds not only reduce bad cholesterol but also increase good 'HDL' cholesterol.

3. Boost Immunity - Kalonji is packed with antioxidants that can fight against free radical in the body which causes oxidative stress. Therefore, adding it to your dishes can help boost your immune system.

4. Regulate Blood Sugar - Kalonji can prevent the spike of blood sugar, and therefore, including black seeds in meals can be beneficial for the body in the long run.

5. May Prevent Stomach Ulcers - According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2011, kalonji can be used in healing stomach ulcers. When stomach acids eat away the layer of protective mucus that lines the stomach, it leads to painful sore known as ulcers.

Kalonji is associated with various medicinal properties, however, it should be eaten in moderation. Pregnant women should avoid it or consult their doctor before including nigella seeds in their diet as it can slow down uterine contractions during pregnancy.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)